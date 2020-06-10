(Bloomberg) -- Qatar instructed government-funded entities to cut monthly costs and some benefits for non-Qatari staff as it tries to shore up its finances to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Finance asked government ministries, institutions and entities funded by the state to reduce monthly costs for non-Qatari employees by 30% from June 1, either by cutting salaries or ending their service, though after granting them a delay of two months from that date, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.

The ministry also ordered a halt to promotions and cash allowances for non-Qataris in lieu of vacations and tickets, unless they are granted at the beginning or the end of their employment period. It also halted advance payments, except for marriages.

Qatar’s government communications office didn’t respond to requests for comment after business hours on Wednesday.

Energy-rich Gulf Arab nations have taken measures to cut spending and raise funds as pandemic-related lockdowns shuttered their economies and lower oil prices dented federal coffers.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.