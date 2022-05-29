Qatar Exports Surge as Demand for Gas Climbs on Ukraine War

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s exports soared in April as the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter benefits from a surge in demand after Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Total exports amounted to 43.5 billion riyals ($11.9 billion) compared with 21 billion riyals year ago, according to a statement. That resulted in a trade surplus of 34.2 billion riyals in the month.

War Is Making One of the World’s Richest Countries Even Richer

Europe is racing to find alternatives to gas from Russia -- the continent’s biggest supplier -- after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Imports of liquefied natural gas from Qatar and the US, the world’s largest exporters, are a key part of that solution.

Several senior European Union officials -- including the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and Germany’s Economic Minister Robert Habeck -- have traveled to Qatar in the past months to discuss gas supplies.

China was the top destination of Qatar’s exports in April with close to 6.6 billion riyals, followed by India and Japan.

