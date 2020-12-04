(Bloomberg) --

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said there’s movement to end the Gulf rift but he couldn’t predict if a deal was imminent.

This “‘needless crisis” among Gulf Arab neighbors needs to end and any resolution should be holistic, he said in an interview as part of the Mediterranean Dailogues conference.

The comments are the first official word from a senior Gulf official on the latest progress in a U.S. push to end the more than three-year old rift.

Several people with knowledge of the talks have said that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are nearing a preliminary rapprochement that may not include the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, the remaining parties to the boycott imposed in June 2017.

