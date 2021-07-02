(Bloomberg) -- The Qatar Investment Authority’s stake in Credit Suisse Group AG is set to rebound after it subscribed to two convertible bonds, taking its holding to over 6%

Earlier this week, the Gulf nation cut its existing holding of 133 million shares to about 128 million shares or 4.8% of Credit Suisse. However, subscription to notes that convert to shares in November grants rights to another 1.168% stake, or an approximate 31 million in shares, according to a regulatory filing.

The Swiss lender raised $2 billion earlier this year from investors through the sale of the notes, in an effort to alleviate any concerns after the firm was hit by a pair of scandals that left it the worst-performing major bank stock in Europe.

Credit Suisse has been hit this year by the blow-ups of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital, which caused billions of dollars in losses and further dents to its reputation.

