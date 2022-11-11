(Bloomberg) --

Qatar agreed to direct flights from Israel for the FIFA World Cup on condition of easier exits for Palestinian soccer fans leaving from Israel, according to two people briefed on the discussions.

An airline with existing landing rights in Qatar will temporarily operate direct charter flights between Tel Aviv and Doha for the duration of the tournament, which starts on Nov. 20, FIFA said Thursday. Qatar and Israel don’t have diplomatic ties.

Palestinians need exit permits to travel from Israel. Difficulty getting these in order to leave from Ben Gurion Airport means they often travel abroad via Jordan.

The announcement “is a historic development and an important step that also holds great promise to bolster people-to-people ties and economic relations,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The flights will be “subject to Israel’s security requirements and operational capabilities,” according to the FIFA statement.

The deal doesn’t mean Qatar is moving toward a normalization of ties with Israel, a Qatari official said.

Some of Qatar’s Gulf Arab neighbors have normalized ties with Israel. Qatar has said normalization can only happen if a two-state solution is agreed between the Israelis and Palestinians, echoing regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, however, recently relaxed overflight laws to allow more airlines to transit through Saudi airspace when flying to and from Tel Aviv.

Doha hasn’t seen any positive developments in the peace process that would merit changing its policy on normalization, the Qatari official said.

Qatar broke off relations in 2009 during Israel’s ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, asking Israel to close a trade office in Doha.

Israel and some Gulf states view Qatar with suspicion over its ties to Islamist movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood and the Palestinian Hamas group that runs Gaza, which is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and the US. Qatar’s denies it supports any political movement or party, saying it helps people on the ground.

