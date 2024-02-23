(Bloomberg) -- QatarEnergy, the state-owned liquefied natural gas exporter, named the first in a series of new tankers for its expanded fleet after Rex Tillerson, the former US Secretary of State and head of Exxon Mobil Corp.

The Doha-based company said Friday in a statement that the move was in recognition of Exxon’s relationship with QatarEnergy while Tillerson ran the US company, a period in which QatarEnergy saw significant investment. As Secretary of State, Tillerson was also pivotal for the US-Qatar relationship at the start of a Saudi Arabia-led coalition to blockade Qatar in 2017.

The Rex Tillerson is expected to go into service in September and is one of 12 LNG ships that are being built in China for QatarEnergy.

