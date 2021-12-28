33m ago
Qatar November Exports Rise From Prior Month; Energy Sales Lower
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Qatar, the world’s biggest shipper of liquefied natural gas, posted an increase in exports in November compared with the previous month although the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the sale of energy products.
November Exports:
- 16.6 billion riyals ($4.5 billion) vs 22.2 billion riyals year ago
- Exports in October: 15.3 billion riyals
- The decrease in November from year-ago period “was mainly due to lower exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons,” according to the country’s Planning and Statistics Authority.
November Imports:
- 7.5 billion riyals vs 9.7 billion riyals year ago
- Imports in October: 8.3 billion riyals
Japan was the main destination of Qatar’s exports, followed by China and South Korea.
Link to statement
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.