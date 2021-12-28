(Bloomberg) -- Qatar, the world’s biggest shipper of liquefied natural gas, posted an increase in exports in November compared with the previous month although the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the sale of energy products.

November Exports:

16.6 billion riyals ($4.5 billion) vs 22.2 billion riyals year ago

Exports in October: 15.3 billion riyals

The decrease in November from year-ago period “was mainly due to lower exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons,” according to the country’s Planning and Statistics Authority.

November Imports:

7.5 billion riyals vs 9.7 billion riyals year ago

Imports in October: 8.3 billion riyals

Japan was the main destination of Qatar’s exports, followed by China and South Korea.

