Germany can expect to receive liquefied natural gas in 2024 from Golden Pass, a new facility in the US in which Qatar Energy is a stakeholder.

Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim Al Thani and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck signed a joint declaration of intent on Friday which is supposed to seal an energy partnership between the two countries.

Germany and Qatar are currently negotiating the terms of a long-term LNG supply deal to help Europe’s largest economy wean itself off Russian fossil fuels following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Germany has expedited plans it previously shelved to construct two LNG import terminals.

Golden Pass is owned by Qatar Energy and Exxon Mobil Corp., and the first train is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2024. However, there have been differences in the talks about the duration of any LNG supply contract and a destination clause. German companies are reluctant to commit to Qatar’s conditions to sign deals of more than 20 years as this long-term fixing conflicts with Germany’s broader climate protection goals to cut its carbon emissions by 88% by 2040, a person familiar with the discussions said.

