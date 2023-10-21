(Bloomberg) -- Qatar, which was key to the release of two US citizens abducted by Hamas, is optimistic that talks with the group will “very soon” result in the release of all civilian hostages, Welt am Sonntag reported.

The German newspaper cited an interview with Majed Al-Ansari, an adviser to the Persian Gulf nation’s foreign minister and spokesman for the ministry.

Qatar is working on an agreement under which civilian hostages held by Hamas will be freed first, the newspaper cited Al Ansari as saying.

While the goal is to return all hostages as soon as possible, women, children and people who have nothing to do with the current Israel-Hamas conflict will have priority, he said.

“I can’t promise this will happen today or tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” Al-Ansari said. “But we are on a path that will very soon lead to the release of the hostages, especially the civilians.”

Read more: US Presses Israel to Delay Gaza Invasion to Get Hostages Out

Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel captured more than 200 people as well as killing more than 1,400. More than 20 of the hostages being held in Gaza are teenagers and young children, while as many as 20 of them are more than 60 years old, Israel’s military said Friday.

Hamas on Friday released an American woman and her teenaged daughter. They were met at the border by Israeli security forces, who took them to a military base where family members were waiting. Hamas said it released the captives after mediation by Qatar.

