Qatar Releases Eight Former Indian Navy Officials on Death Row
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Qatar released eight former Indian navy personnel who were facing death sentences in a case related to alleged spying.
The eight Indian nationals, who were working for Dahra Global, were released, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on its website, with seven of them returning to India.
“We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals,” it said.
A Qatari court sentenced the men to death in October in a case that shocked India’s government. Qatar’s government didn’t disclose the charges the men faced, but Indian officials familiar with the case had said they were accused of espionage. In December, the court reduced their sentences, although no details were available at the time.
