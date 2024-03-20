(Bloomberg) -- Qatar was upgraded to AA from AA- by Fitch, lifting the gas-rich country’s credit rating above that of France and the UK.

Fitch said revenues from liquefied natural gas would ensure that Qatar, one of the world’s richest countries, posts budget surpluses until the next decade. Its finances will be further boosted from 2026 by multi-billion dollar investments to increase its production of the fuel.

Rich Qatar Eyes Billions More as It Chases Global LNG Dominance

The move means Qatar now has a rating of AA or its equivalent — the third-highest level possible — from each of the three major ratings companies.

Qatar is the biggest exporter of LNG after the US and Australia, and is aiming to raise its capacity from around 80 million tons a year to 142 million by 2030. Most of its shipments go to Asia and Europe.

The government’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product will fall to 45% next year, having peaked at 85% in 2020, according to Fitch.

“Qatar’s external balance sheet will strengthen from an already strong level,” Fitch said in a statement on Wednesday. “Budget surpluses will still allow Qatar to transfer new funds” to the sovereign wealth fund.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.