(Bloomberg) -- The Qatari Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, will not join the Cooperation Council Summit to be held in Riyadh on Sunday, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported late Saturday, citing a Qatari official it didn’t identify.

State ministers will represent Qatar at the meeting instead, AA reported. Saudi Arabia’s king invited Qatar’s ruler to attend the regional summit in a sign of a potential thaw between the nations.

