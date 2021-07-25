41m ago
Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Tehran for Talks With Iran’s Zarif
Qatar’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Tehran Sunday for talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
The two will discuss Iran-Qatar ties and the latest developments and important issues in the region, according to a statement from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official website that gave no further details.
