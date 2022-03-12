(Bloomberg) -- Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will travel to Moscow on Sunday after talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal stalled and Russia invaded Ukraine.

Al Thani plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, a person with knowledge of the matter said. He could also potentially meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the person added, asking not to be identified.

The visit comes as Qatar works to salvage the Iranian nuclear talks, which hit a roadblock after Russia demanded the U.S. guarantee that sanctions on Moscow won’t affect its partnership with Tehran.

Al Thani spoke separately with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday, the person said. The State Department didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Qatar will also attempt to act as a mediator to de-escalate the war in Ukraine, after its emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy twice this month.

Al Thani plans to speak to Ukraine’s foreign minister before his visit to Moscow. The trip comes on the heels of his visits this week to France and Germany, where he discussed both the Iranian deal known as JCPOA and the war in Ukraine with his counterparts there.

