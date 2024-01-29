(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations to free hostages taken by Hamas have made progress, and “we are in a much better place than where we were a few weeks ago,” Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Monday.

With Qatar playing a mediator’s role, he said, the effort has moved “to a place that potentially might lead to a cease-fire permanently in the future.”

Humanitarian aid shouldn’t be used as leverage, Sheikh Mohammed said, adding, “If we can put an end to this conflict the entire face of the region will change.” Asked about the deadly attack on US forces in Jordan, he said Qatar condemns any act that seeks to undermine the security and stability of the region.

John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, told reporters at the White House Monday that a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza would be necessary to get hostages out safely and “if you get that period of time — whatever that ends up being — then you can take advantage of it to get more humanitarian assistance in.”

