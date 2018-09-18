(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of the Qatar Investment Authority is leaving the firm after almost four years at the helm of one of the world’s largest sovereign funds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The reasons behind the surprise departure of Qatari royal Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, weren’t immediately clear and a replacement is yet to be officially named, the people said on condition of anonymity. A spokesman for the QIA wasn’t immediately able to comment.

Sheikh Abdullah was appointed in December 2014, replacing Ahmed Al-Sayed. The QIA has about $320 billion in assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, and owns stakes in international companies ranging from Rosneft PJSC to Barclays Plc.

The QIA, which was created in 2005 to handle the windfall from Qatar’s liquefied natural gas and oil exports, stepped in to help local banks and companies last year after Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries severed diplomatic and transport ties with the country.

The fund and other Qatari investors have also amassed holdings in Hollywood, New York office space, London residential property, luxury Italian fashion and even a soccer team. The QIA ranks as the 10th largest globally, according to the SWFI’s website.

