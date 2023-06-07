(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim has submitted his fifth takeover offer for Premier League team Manchester United, according to a person familiar with the situation.

While the bidding process has been ongoing since February, Sheikh Jassim has made it clear that he will not make any further bids after Friday, the person said, adding that Sheikh Jassim was keen for a deal before opening of the player transfer window in a matter of weeks.

The person did not provide any indication of the value of the bid, which is for 100% of the shares in the team.

Sheikh Jassim’s main rival for control of the team is Ineos head Jim Ratcliffe, who has bid on majority control of the shares. A spokesman for the Ratcliffe bid declined to comment. Sheikh Jassim’s spokesman also declined to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.