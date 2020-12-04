(Bloomberg) --

Qatar does not plan to follow the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in signing a normalization pact with Israel unless the deal has the interests of the Palestinian people at its heart, the country’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“Right now, I don’t see that normalization of Qatar and Israel is going to add value to the Palestinian people,” Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview as part of the Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

The UAE and Bahrain normalized ties with Israel in September as part of a U.S.-mediated agreement. A trip to the Gulf by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser on the Middle East, had raised questions about whether more countries were about to sign up.

