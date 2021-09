(Bloomberg) -- Qatar has urged the Taliban to help facilitate evacuations from Afghanistan, the Gulf state’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani was speaking at a joint news conference in Doha with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken, who said the U.S. was working “around the clock” to clear roadblocks for charter flights from Afghanistan.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.