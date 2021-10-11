(Bloomberg) -- Qatar will not rejoin OPEC because trying to sway global oil prices doesn’t fit with its strategy, said Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi at a press conference.

Qatar decided to leave the cartel in late 2018, saying its exit was ‘technical’ and a matter of strategy as it shifted its focus to natural gas as its main export. It had been a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries since 1961.

But observers saw the move as the result of a rift between Qatar and some of its neighbors. The producer-group’s de-factor leader, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led an embargo against the Persian Gulf country between 2017 and early-2021. The two countries, as well as Bahrain and Egypt, restored ties with Qatar in January

