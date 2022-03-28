(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s government is planning to issue green bonds, but the timing will depend on market conditions, said Finance Minister Ali Al-Kuwari.

“You have to be opportunistic, interest rates are moving against us with the Fed,” Al-Kuwari told Bloomberg TV in an interview. “For us, it’s really not about the bond itself and the size, it’s more about making a statement that Qatar is very much committed for climate change on the finance side.”

Qatar is in early talks with international banks to potentially raise billions of dollars through green bonds, Bloomberg reported in January.

