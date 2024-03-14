(Bloomberg) -- Qatar National Bank and Qatar Charity are seeking the identities of individuals who supplied unreliable evidence used in a lawsuit brought by the family of an American journalist beheaded by the Islamic State group, according to legal documents filed in the US.

Steven Sotloff and another American journalist, James Foley, were in Syria covering the war when members of the terrorist organization captured, tortured, and then killed them in 2014. ISIS published videos of their executions online directed at US government officials.

In a lawsuit filed in Florida court in May 2022, Sotloff’s family alleged the Qatari entities wired $800,000 to ISIS judge Fadhel al Salim, who ordered his execution. The family claimed Qatar knowingly funded extremist insurgents in order to destabilize the Syrian government and named Qatar National Bank and Qatar Charity as co-conspirators that were allegedly directed to facilitate transactions that funded Islamic State. After finding a key piece of evidence was potentially forged, and at the request of both sides, the US court dismissed the case with prejudice last year.

QNB and Qatar Charity filed an application March 12 for an order to obtain “limited discovery” of the law firm representing the family, regarding the identity of the individual or individuals who provided falsified wire transfer and bank records that allegedly linked them to a payment that facilitated Sotloff’s murder, according to their application.

“QNB was the victim of a fraudulent effort to tarnish its sterling reputation and good standing in the international business community,” the bank’s general counsel said by email, confirming the filing. The bank intends to hold the individuals who supplied the document “to account to the fullest extent of the law.”

Qatar Charity didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

