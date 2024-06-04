(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy a 10% stake in China Asset Management Co., one of the nation’s largest mutual fund firms, from private equity company Primavera Capital, Reuters reported.

The Qatar Investment Authority’s proposal has been submitted to Chinese regulators for approval, the report said, citing two unidentified people.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission last week said it had made a decision on whether to accept an application from ChinaAMC involving the transfer of a stake bigger than 5%, without naming the buyer or seller, according to the report.

Citic Securities Co., the largest shareholder of ChinaAMC, said in March it had decided to give up its right to buy Primavera’s 10% stake, worth at least $490 million, the report said.

The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while QIA, Primavera and ChinaAMC declined to comment, according to Reuters.

