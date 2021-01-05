(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s benchmark stock index rose the most in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia said it’ll open its borders with the gas-rich nation, easing a dispute that split the Gulf region for three years.

“For Qatar, even a partial removal of restrictions is positive,” said Hasnain Malik, the Dubai-based head of equity strategy at Tellimer. The country’s “investment case is relatively attractive” due to its high sovereign wealth per citizen and low fiscal break even oil price, he said.

The main stock index jumped as much as 1.8%, with most of the 20 members gaining. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was little changed after rising as much as 0.3%.

The food and beverage, construction and services sectors could be among the beneficiaries of the reopening of Saudi borders with Qatar, according to Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to open land, air and sea borders comes ahead of a summit of regional leaders in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Qatar’s ruler will attend for the first time since the 2017 row that cut trade, travel and diplomatic ties with its neighbors.

The resolution has wider economic and financial implications for Qatar, the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas and one of the richest countries per capita. It is expected to bolster prospects for Qatar’s non-oil economy over the medium term, according to Fitch Ratings.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai’s main index climbed as much as 1.4%, while Abu Dhabi’s ADX index fell 0.3%.

“Dubai has under-performed Abu Dhabi especially during the past year,” said Ali El Adou, head of asset management at Dubai-based Daman Investments. “The current out-performance of Dubai is due to the sensitivity of its economy toward cyclical sectors.”

