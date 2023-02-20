(Bloomberg) --

Qatar may sell dollar bonds after testing investor appetite from London to Asia for a potential deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Gulf state is holding a non-deal roadshow from Monday to gauge market interest and may arrange a Eurobond deal after that, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

The government may offer Islamic or conventional notes, or could decide not to proceed with a sale because it doesn’t need the funds urgently, they said. A spokesperson for Qatar’s ministry of finance didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar, one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporters, is anticipating a budget surplus of 29 billion riyals ($7.9 billion) this fiscal year at an oil price assumption of $65 per barrel. The country, which hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is benefiting from a rising demand for LNG from Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The nation has about $11 billion in debt maturing this year, including $3 billion of bonds coming due in April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Regional debt sales have resumed, spurred on by lower funding costs and reduced volatility. Egypt, one of the region’s most indebted countries, met investors last week before a potential debut sale of Islamic bonds known as sukuk, Bloomberg reported.

