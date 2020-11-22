(Bloomberg) --

Qatar, the world’s biggest shipper of liquefied natural gas, posted a 36% drop in third-quarter exports as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the sale of energy products.

Exports declined to 41.1 billion riyals ($11.1 billion) from 63.7 billion riyals a year ago, according to a statement from the Planning and Statistics Authority. It was “mainly due to lower exports of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.”

The nation’s imports decreased 16% to 21.5 billion riyals in the third quarter.

