Qatar to Invest €10 Billion in French Start-Ups, Funds by 2030

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar will invest 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in French startups and funds as the two countries deepen an already close bilateral relationship.

The agreement was announced in a French-Qatari joint communique during Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s state visit to Paris.

Qatar committed to channeling €10 billion into startups and investment funds in France from 2024 to 2030, according to the statement. France and Qatar have long enjoyed close business and military ties.

The investments will focus on areas including the energy transition, semiconductors, aerospace, artificial intelligence, health and tourism.

