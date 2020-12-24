(Bloomberg) -- Qatar said it informed the United Nations that Bahraini fighter jets violated its airspace on December 9.

The Gulf nation told the UN Security Council “about Bahraini military aircraft’s violations of Qatar’s airspace over its territorial waters,” Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement Thursday, citing a letter its UN Ambassador Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani sent to Jerry Matjila, president of the Security Council for this month, and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic, trade and transport links with Qatar in 2017, accusing the gas-rich country of maintaining close ties with Iran and supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges.

But talks of a potential breakthrough began to circulate earlier this month. Kuwait’s foreign minister said last week that a meeting Gulf leaders was planned for January 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital.

People with knowledge of the matter previously told Bloomberg that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are close to a preliminary rapprochement that may not initially include the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.

