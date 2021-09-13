(Bloomberg) -- Energy officials from Qatar and Turkey are scheduled to attend an event in Dubai amid signs of improving relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar’s Energy Minister, Saad Al-Kaabi, will attend the Gastech conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre later this month, according to the company organizing the event. His visit will be the first by a high-level Qatari official to the UAE since relations were repaired, said a person familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified.

The UAE and three other Arab states agreed to fully restore ties with neighboring Qatar in January, officially ending a bitter three-year dispute. A senior UAE royal visited Doha to meet Qatar’s emir in August.

Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, will also speak at the event. Relations between the UAE and Turkey appear to have improved after years of hostile rhetoric and proxy conflicts being waged from Libya to Syria.

The countries’ leaders spoke on a rare call in August after the UAE’s national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Ankara earlier that month.

The Gastech conference runs from Sept. 21- 23.

