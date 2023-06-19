(Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is set to hire Hussam Qasim from Credit Suisse Group AG for its domestic investment team as the $450 billion sovereign wealth fund prepares for an increase in inflows.

Qasim will join in the coming months, according to people familiar with the matter, who didn’t want to be identified because the information isn’t public. He was previously a director for investment banking and capital markets for Credit Suisse in the Middle East and North Africa.

Representatives for the QIA and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The Qatari fund is planning to target more investment in new frontiers and sectors like technology and health care, as high demand for its natural resources and the end of a $300 billion World Cup splurge bring the promise of extra cash to burn, its chief executive officer said in a recent interview. Those inflows will likely be diverted into the US and Asia in areas such as climate change, digitization and infrastructure.

Qasim also worked at UBS Group AG and Morgan Stanley, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The QIA was set up in 2005 to manage Qatar’s assets and to help the Gulf state diversify its economy. Its domestic investment team oversees local entities that could be consolidated or listed in the future.

The fund now employs about 550 people. It last year appointed a former Morgan Stanley managing director as head of capital markets and a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive as chief financial officer.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.