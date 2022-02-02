(Bloomberg) -- Qatari officials are weighing whether to relax the country’s ban on alcohol at sporting events amid pressure from FIFA and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to let soccer fans drink beer in stadiums at the 2022 World Cup, according to people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations so far have centered on whether to make Bud Light or another lower-alcohol Budweiser product available inside the venues, said the people, declining to be named as the matter is confidential.

While Qatari officials have yet to announce a final decision, organizers have signaled increasing willingness to accommodate demands from fans as the tournament’s drawn closer.

For the World Cup, Qatar’s Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy has promised alcohol will be available in designated “fan zones” outside stadiums and other hospitality venues. A spokesperson said the group is working with FIFA and Qatari stakeholders to “cater to all local and visiting fans,” and “further details will be communicated in due course.”

The tournament has been beset with controversies, ranging from scheduling complications due to Qatar’s summer heat to the treatment of migrant workers. Difficulties could mount once fans arrive and face local norms, such as dress codes requiring men and women cover their bodies from shoulders to knees in many public spaces.

Alcohol availability has been a particular flashpoint for criticism around FIFA’s decision to hold the quadrennial soccer spectacle in a conservative Muslim country where public displays of affection, boisterousness and drunkenness are taboo.

Qatar prohibits alcohol sales at almost all restaurants not associated with a high-end hotel or resort. With employer permission, foreign residents can also buy bottles of liquor, beer and wine for home consumption from a single Qatar Airways-run depot on the outskirts of Doha.

Five years ago, Hassan Al Thawadi, the Supreme Committee’s Secretary-General, said he favored a ban on alcohol in public areas and that drinking would be permitted only in “far-away places.” In June, he promised that liquor would be “readily available” to those who want it, touting previous experiments with “fan zones” around Qatar.

FIFA and Budweiser maker AB Inbev, which have been in partnership since 1986, are pushing for more concessions. They’ve had success in the past -- Brazil passed the so-called Budweiser Bill to overturn local laws that prohibited beer in stadiums for the 2014 World Cup.

But they’ll still need to persuade Qatari officials that alcohol can be sold at stadiums without leading to the kind of unrest that has marred other major soccer tournaments and prompted leagues either to ban or limit consumption at games.

Spokespeople for FIFA and AB InBev said they’re trying to create an atmosphere that’s “respectful” towards Qatar’s customs and traditions while still making alcohol available for those who want it.

“For many around the world, having a beer is part of the shared fan experience of enjoying major sports events,” AB InBev said in an emailed statement, also noting its non-alcoholic offerings. Neither commented on discussions with local organizers.

