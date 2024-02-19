(Bloomberg) -- Qatar will announce additional contracts to sell natural gas from a major expansion project to buyers in Europe and Asia, said Saad Al-Kaabi, the country’s energy minister and head of its main producer

The producer, QatarEnergy, may also sign deals with additional partners to take a stake in the expansion of the offshore North Field, Al-Kaabi said at a press conference at Ras Laffan.

Qatar, already one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, is boosting annual capacity to produce the fuel used in power plants and chemicals facilities by nearly two-thirds to 126 million tons later this decade. The country has been securing sales contracts for some of that capacity and is still seeking to place volumes in an effort that will ensure the country remains a key supplier for decades to come.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. recently agreed to take a stake in Qatar’s expansion project in addition to signing a 27-year contract for LNG supply. Qatar may soon announce a partner in a deal similar to the one signed with Sinopec, as the Chinese company is known, according to Al-Kaabi.

