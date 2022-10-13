(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is considering an investment in BeIn Media Group, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a major shift by the kingdom which until only recently had banned the Qatari broadcaster.

The Public Investment Fund is among parties that have informally signaled interest in partnering with Doha-based BeIn, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. US private equity firms are also keen to invest, they said.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any investments in BeIn. The broadcaster could also explore alternatives including an initial public offering, one of the people said.

“BeIn Media Group is considering a number of strategic options,” the company said in response to Bloomberg News inquiries. A representative for PIF declined to comment.

About-Turn

Even an informal overture from PIF would represent an about-turn for both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, following recent diplomatic disputes between the countries that enveloped BeIn.

State-owned BeIn operates across five continents and holds the rights to broadcast some of the world’s biggest sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League football tournament, in its home market in the Middle East. But it was banned in Saudi Arabia following a souring of relations among the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in 2017.

What followed was a rancorous period in which BeIn accused Saudi Arabia of allowing the pirating of its content through a channel called BeoutQ, something the latter denied. This dispute even played a part in holding up the takeover of English Premier League football club Newcastle United FC by a PIF-led consortium. Saudi Arabia eventually lifted its ban on BeIn in 2021 after reconciling with its Gulf neighbor.

Opening Up

Any partnership or investment in an established global broadcaster like BeIn would be a boost for Saudi Arabia as it opens up to more western-style forms of entertainment, particularly professional sports, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The kingdom has already hosted major events in boxing, golf and F1 motor racing and is also planning to invest billions of dollars to become a hub for e-sports. Critics have called the efforts “sportswashing”-- an attempt by Saudi Arabia to deflect attention from its human rights record.

BeIn’s chairman is Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who’s also the president of Paris Saint-Germain, the French football club backed by Qatari money. BeIn owns 51% of Miramax, the Hollywood production and distribution company behind films including Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting and The English Patient.

Read more: PGA Countersues Saudi-Backed LIV in Golf Antitrust Battle (1)

(Updates with details on BeIn disputes from fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.