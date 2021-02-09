(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s Foreign Minister will visit Lebanon on Tuesday to urge political factions to form a new government to help manage the country’s worst economic crisis in decades and deal with a spike in coronavirus cases that’s threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

Lebanon’s government resigned in the aftermath of a massive explosion in August that killed more than 200 people and devastated a swathe of the capital. Efforts to form a new cabinet lineup have been deadlocked ever since as political factions bicker over portfolios, paralyzing efforts to enact economic reforms and secure billions of dollars in support from the International Monetary Fund and others. A French initiative to lift Lebanon out of the impasse has yet to yield results.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also Qatar’s deputy prime minister, will urge factions to form a new government that represents the best interests of the Lebanese people, a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Sheikh Mohammed will assess the need for further aid amid a new wave of Covid-19 that’s filling Lebanese hospitals already struggling with the impact of the explosion and currency chaos that’s disrupted access to drugs and equipment. The Qatari minister will also oversee the progress made with $50 million of Qatari aid already pledged since the Beirut port explosion, the spokesman said.

Paralyzed by political division and weakened by decades of corruption, Lebanon has failed to stabilize an economy in free-fall since a banking crisis forced the government to default on its $30 billion international debt pile in March. The currency lost more than 80% of its value last year, fueling runaway inflation that’s wiped out salaries and savings and plunged families into poverty.

