(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s foreign minister visited Abu Dhabi and met with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the latest sign of warming ties after the two Gulf neighbors ended a bitter three-year dispute earlier this year.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the United Arab Emirate’s de facto leader discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost mutual cooperation, Qatar’s official news agency reported Wednesday, without giving details.

The meeting comes nearly two months after the first high-level engagement between the ruling families since four Arab countries ended their boycott of Doha. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed travel and trade links with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of backing Islamist groups and being too close to Iran. Qatar denied the allegations.

