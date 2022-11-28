(Bloomberg) -- Paris Saint-Germain has drawn interest for a minority stake from three separate buyers, with one offer valuing the club at about €4 billion ($4.1 billion).

The investors are interested in acquiring between 7.5% and 15% of the French football club, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. Two of the potential buyers are US-based and the other is European, the person added, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

One offer valued the club at approximately €4 billion, the person said, confirming a valuation given by the PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in an interview with the Financial Times.

Qatar is known for acquiring trophy assets, from stakes in global companies including Glencore Plc and Volkswagen AG to landmark London properties such as the Shard. It’s currently hosting the 2022 World Cup.

Any sale would be a good return on its investment in PSG. Qatar Sports Investments bought an initial 70% stake in PSG in 2011 for about €50 million, according to reports at the time.

Stakes in some of the world’s best-known football clubs are currently up for sale. The Glazer family — owners of Manchester United —are exploring strategic options that could lead to a full sale of the club. The US owners of Liverpool FC are also considering a sale. Chelsea FC recently sold in a £4.25 billion deal.

QSI’s goal is to use the new investment to grow the business, the person said. Last week, Al-Khelaifi told Bloomberg that PSG was considering leaving its longtime stadium, the Parc des Princes, following difficult talks with the city of Paris, the owner of the stadium, over its potential sale and expansion.

Several of PSG’s challengers in the UEFA Champions League, which the French team has never won, have added seats or modernized their facilities to help bring in extra revenue. PSG announced earlier this year that it had sold out 100 consecutive matches in a row.

PSG is set to end the season with €700 million in revenue, a club record, according to people familiar with the situation. That would be around the same level as some of Europe’s other top clubs. Manchester City reported record revenue of £613 million earlier this month.

