(Bloomberg) -- Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority fined First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC 200 million Qatari riyals ($55 million) for obstructing an investigation into suspected market manipulation by the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender.

The fine “reflects the gravity and seriousness of the breaches of regulatory requirements caused by the deliberate and intentional steps taken by FAB” to obstruct the investigation into the manipulation of the riyal, Qatari government securities and related financial instruments, the regulator said in a statement on Sunday.

The QFCRA started its investigation last March. As part of the investigation, the regulator asked First Abu Dhabi Bank to provide copies of the relevant trading records and related documentation it held, but the Abu Dhabi-based lender failed to do so, according to the statement.

Qatar last year banned the lender from growing its business in the country as it investigated suspected attempts to devalue the riyal at the height of a diplomatic standoff with Gulf neighbors in 2017. The nation keeps the currency pegged to the dollar. But after Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., Bahrain and Egypt accused it of backing terrorism -- a charge Qatar denies -- and imposed an economic boycott, the riyal came under pressure in the offshore market.

The regulator will continue with its investigation and the bank may be “subject to additional disciplinary action in the future if such action is warranted by the findings,” according to the statement. A representative for First Abu Dhabi Bank wasn’t immediately available to comment.

