(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s QE Index of stocks interrupted a three-day losing streak to rise as much as 2%, its biggest intraday gain in more than two months.

Still, the benchmark remains among the world’s worst equity performers this month, according to major gauges tracked by Bloomberg. It’s headed toward its worst monthly performance since June 2017, when a group of neighbors including Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with the Gulf country.

Qatari stocks lost 2.2% in the week ended Aug. 15 amid selling pressure across the spectrum of riskier assets, and a dash for havens such as U.S. Treasuries. The decline is set to “subside” this week, according to Talal Samhouri, the head of asset management at Doha-based Amwal LLC, as investors return to trading desks.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Qatar’s QE Index cuts a three-day losing streak, and advances 1.7% Top gainers include: Industries Qatar +5.9%; Qatar National Bank +1.7% and Masraf al Rayan +2% READ: Seadrill, GDI Enter in Venture to Manage Qatar Jackups

The Tadawul All Share Index is little changed Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank lead declines NOTE: The market in Riyadh resumes trading today after a week-long holiday from Aug. 11-15

Stocks in Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index decline 0.5%, while Dubai’s equities add 0.4%

Kuwait’s Premier Market Index slips 1.5% Kuwait Finance House and Zain Kuwait contribute most to the loss, dropping 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively

MORE: U.S. Unveils Warrant to Seize Iran Ship Stuck at Gibraltar

To contact the reporter on this story: Abeer Abu Omar in Dubai at aabuomar@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Todd White, Sara Marley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.