(Bloomberg) -- Australian investment firm QIC is exploring options including a sale of its stake in Powerco Ltd., one of New Zealand’s largest electricity and gas distributors, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The review of QIC’s 58% stake in Powerco is at an early stage, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information. A transaction may value Powerco at around NZ$3.5 billion ($2.2 billion), one of the people said.

No final decision has been made and QIC could decide to retain all or part of its stake, the people said. A representative for QIC declined to comment.

Deal volume in New Zealand plummeted to $3.5 billion last year, the lowest since the global financial crisis in 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The country only had one billion-dollar-plus transaction in 2023: the One New Zealand Group Ltd. sale.

Powerco supplies electricity and gas to more than 900,000 customers across New Zealand’s North Island, according to its website. QIC first invested in the firm in 2009.

QIC’s infrastructure arm, led by Ross Israel, oversees about A$32 billion ($21.4 billion) in assets under management. Its portfolio includes Brussels Airport, Thames Water Utilities Ltd. and the Port of Melbourne.

--With assistance from Amy Bainbridge.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.