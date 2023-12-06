Blackstone Strikes Venture to Develop $7 Billion of Data Centers
Blackstone Inc. is expanding its bet on data centers through a new venture with Digital Realty Trust Inc.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Blackstone Inc. is expanding its bet on data centers through a new venture with Digital Realty Trust Inc.
A prominent New York University accounting professor who is being paid to testify in Donald Trump’s defense in a civil fraud trial heaped praise on the former president’s financial records for hours under oath while blasting as “absurd” the suit brought by the state attorney general.
Canada is threatening to cap the number of foreign student visas if the quality of education and housing doesn’t improve for the newcomers, a move that would limit an important source of revenue for colleges and universities.
California is likely to face a $68 billion deficit in its next fiscal year as income tax revenue plummets, marking the second consecutive year of shortfalls that could lead to cuts to key safety-net programs, according to the state’s budget adviser.
US household wealth declined in the third quarter by the most in a year on a drop in the value of stock holdings.
Dec 6, 2023
The Canadian Press
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales in November edged down one per cent compared with the same month last year.
The association says home sales in the region totalled 2,664, down from 2,700 in November 2022.
Single-family home sales totalled 1,329, down from 1,451 a year earlier, while condominium sales amounted to 1,051, up from 1,040 in the same month last year.
Plex sales rose to 282 for November, compared with 208 sales of the small income properties a year earlier.
Active listings for November rose 11 per cent compared with a year ago to 17,715, while new listings rose three per cent to 4,787.
The association says the median price of a single family home was $539,700, up from $520,000 a year ago, while the median price for a condominium was $395,275, up from $380,000. The median price for a plex was $731,250, up from $715,000 in November 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.