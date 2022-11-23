(Bloomberg) --

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing injuries and damaging buildings.

The quake was centered in the Duzce province, about 220 kilometers east of Turkey’s commercial capital of Istanbul. The tremors were felt in the neighboring industrial city of Kocaeli and capital Ankara.

There were 74 aftershocks and 35 people were injured, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD. Schools in the region were being closed as a precaution, broadcaster NTV reported.

The region had experienced two devastating earthquakes on the East Anatolia Fault Line in 1999, killing more than 17,000 people.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.