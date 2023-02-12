(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish business group said the economic losses in the powerful quakes that jolted the region on Feb. 6 could reach $84 billion, far exceeding calculations so far from other economists. Nearly 30,000 people have been confirmed dead across Turkey’s southeast and Syria in the 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude temblors, with many still unaccounted for.

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned about health risks in Turkey and Syria that could stem from insufficient water supplies.

Key Developments

Why Turkey’s Next Election Is a Real Test for Erdogan: QuickTake

Turkish Anger Turns to Erdogan Over Quake Delays, Weak Buildings

Quake Aid Is Political Pawn as Powers Clash Over Syria Access

Turkish Opposition Targets Market Regulators After Stock Turmoil

Turkey Wants Russian Green Light for Faster Aid Flow Into Syria

Turkey’s Main Opposition Files Complaint Over Twitter Blackout

(All times Istanbul, GMT+3)

Turkey Detains 59 on Looting Accusations (3:27 p.m.)

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 57 people have been detained in quake areas on accusations of looting.

$84 Billion of Economic Loss Expected in Turkey (3:05 p.m.)

Two powerful earthquakes that killed over 24,000 people in Turkey are expected to cause an economic loss of over $84 billion — or about 10% of the GDP — according to estimates of business group Turkonfed.

Of the total cost, $70.1 billion will be housing losses while $10.4 billion will be loss of national income, the group said and also pointed out infrastructural damages in roads, electricity, natural gas, oil pipelines, communications, hospital and schools.

Turkish Business Group Sees Quakes’ Economic Toll at $84 Billion

Qatar’s Ruling Emir Visits Erdogan (3:00 p.m.)

Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with President Erdogan in Istanbul, NTV news channel reported, without providing further detail.

Spain’s Rescue Team Returns Home (11:57 a.m.)

A 33-person Spanish rescue team is returning home after participating in rescue efforts in Adiyaman province, NTV news channel reported. A team of 160 from the US started rescue efforts in the province, according to the station.

Dozens of rescue teams from the international community have come to Turkey to help with the relief response.

UN Aid Chief Expresses Health Concerns Over Sanitation (11:20 a.m.)

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, speaking to Sky News, voiced health concerns related to sanitation in the quake zone, warning of diseases in the absence of safe water and electricity.

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet in quake-hit province (10:52 a.m.)

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Adana, one of the Turkish cities hit by the deadly earthquakes last week. Dendias was due to then travel to Hatay, a province that also severely suffered from the disaster.

Greece joined dozens of countries that rushed to Turkey’s help in the face of the massive destruction caused by the powerful temblors, even as the neighbors remain at loggerheads over long-running territorial conflicts in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.

Miracle Survivors in Hatay, Gaziantep (8:54 a.m.)

A team from Romania and Turkish troops rescued a 35-year-old man from the wreckage of a collapsed building 149 hours after the quakes. In Gaziantep, a child was pulled from under the rubble 146 hours after the temblors, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Turkey Goes After Builders, Others for Shoddy Construction (1:10 a.m.)

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 113 detention warrants were issued for suspects in investigations against those deemed responsible for shoddy construction in the quake area.

On Friday, the Turkish bar association filed a criminal complaint against builders, auditors and administrative officials responsible for such buildings, saying that their negligence amounted to manslaughter.

Death Toll Climbs Above 29,000 (1:12 a.m.)

The death toll in Turkey from the two quakes rose to over 24,600, Anadolu News Agency cited Vice President Oktay as saying. In Syria, the death toll is 5,189, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which uses a network of activists on the ground.

Thousands of people are still missing, some 80,000 are injured and more than 6,400 buildings in Turkey have been destroyed, according to government figures. The death toll has now far exceeded that of the 1999 earthquakes near Istanbul, when about 18,000 people died, according to official figures.

--With assistance from Asli Kandemir.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.