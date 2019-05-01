(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips used in smartphones, gave a sales forecast indicating it expects to benefit this quarter from a legal settlement with its biggest customer, Apple Inc.

Fiscal third-quarter revenue will be $9.2 billion to $10.2 billion, the San Diego-based company said Wednesday in a statement. The forecast includes revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion from a one-time payment from Apple for unpaid licensing fees and “the release of our obligations to pay or refund” the iPhone maker and its contractors as a result of the litigation, Qualcomm said in the statement.

Apart from the Apple deal, investors were disappointed with the company’s forecast, which reflects continued weakness in demand in China. Qualcomm said revenue, without Apple’s payment, would be $4.7 billion to $5.5 billion in the current quarter. That fell short at the midpoint of the $5.26 billion average estimate of analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Qualcomm stock fell about 4 percent in extended trading following the quarterly results and forecast. The stock has surged more than 50 percent since the Apple deal was announced, closing Wednesday at $86.37 in New York.

Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf had long insisted that the chipmaker’s legal troubles were just a commercial dispute that would be resolved when 5G services came along and focused the industry’s attention back on growth, and the settlement with Apple validates his view.

Investors now want to see Qualcomm, in its projected fifth year of revenue declines, convert its claimed leadership in that fifth-generation wireless technology into growth again. Before that happens, the company, like the rest of the industry, is struggling with lackluster consumer demand for smartphones from consumers.

“You’re going to see Chinese weakness reflected in the next couple of quarters,” Mollenkopf said in a telephone interview. Qualcomm won’t disclose the terms of its settlement with Apple or what the iPhone maker will pay in licensing fees going forward but “we ended up with a resolution that’s consistent with our program,” he said.

Qualcomm is unique because the majority of its revenue is generated by selling chips that connect handsets to cellular networks, but the bulk of its profit comes from licensing patents it says cover the fundamentals of all modern, high-speed data phone systems. The licensing rights were challenged by Apple, which argued in court and in submissions to regulators that Qualcomm was unfairly jacking up rates using its strength as a supplier of chips.

In the April 16 settlement of the litigation, Apple said it would make a one-time payment to Qualcomm, and the two reached a multiyear agreement, in which Qualcomm will sell chips to Apple and collect royalty payments from the iPhone maker in exchange for licensing its technology. Qualcomm said the deal will be worth $2 a share in profit when shipments of chips “ramp up.”

