Qualcomm Gets U.S. Support in Bid to Pause FTC Antitrust Ruling

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department urged a federal appeals court to put on hold an order that would force Qualcomm Inc. to change how it licenses its patents, saying the case “threatens competition, innovation, and national security.”

The filing Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit puts the Justice Department on the opposite side of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, an independent government agency that filed the antitrust lawsuit against the chipmaker.

