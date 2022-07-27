(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, fueling concern that weaker consumer spending will hurt demand for mobile devices.

Revenue will be $11 billion to $11.8 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, Qualcomm said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $11.9 billion. Excluding certain items, earnings will be $3 to $3.30 a share, versus the $3.26 average projection.

Rising inflation has eaten into consumer spending power and hurt sales of smartphones, the key market for Qualcomm’s chips. While Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon is pushing into different areas -- including vehicles, networking gear and computers -- the company still relies on phones to fuel growth.

Qualcomm’s main product is the processor that runs many of the world’s smartphones. It also sells the modem chips that connect Apple Inc.’s iPhone to high-speed data networks. In addition, Qualcomm licenses the fundamental technology that underpins modern phone networks, bringing it another revenue stream.

Smartphone sales will climb just 3.1% this year after surging almost 25% in 2021, market research firm Gartner Inc. predicts.

Qualcomm shares, which have outperformed a general slump in chip stocks this year, slipped about 2% in extended trading following the announcement Wednesday.

Sales of Qualcomm’s phone-related chips were $6.1 billion in the fiscal third quarter, compared with an estimate of $6 billion. Revenue from the Internet of Things -- a category that includes smart appliances and other devices -- was $1.83 billion. That compares with an average projection of $1.84 billion.

Profit in the three months ended $2.96 a share, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.86. The company generated $10.9 billion in revenue, in line with estimates.

The company is unusual in the chip industry because a large chunk of its profit comes from technology licensing. Makers of phones pay to use Qualcomm’s technology, regardless of whether they buy its chips, because the company owns patents that cover some of the fundamentals of mobile communications.

Separately, Qualcomm said it has signed an extension of its technology licensing agreement with the world’s largest phone maker, Samsung Electronics Co. And the South Korean company agreed to use Qualcomm chips in in its Galaxy phones, tablets and computers. Samsung will license Qualcomm’s technology until the end of 2030, the two companies said in a statement.

