(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave a bullish forecast for the current quarter after demand surged for the devices and the company pushed into new markets.

Revenue will be $10.2 billion to $11 billion in the fiscal second quarter, the company said Wednesday in a statement, compared with an average analyst estimate of $9.59 billion. Earnings will be at least $2.80 a share, well ahead of the $2.48 projection.

The outlook underscores the strength of the smartphone market, which has gotten a boost from new features and the rollout of 5G networks. But Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon’s push into other markets also is paying off. He has said that the success of his tenure should be measured by Qualcomm’s progress in newer, higher-growth areas.

“We’re really seeing demand accelerate in all of our businesses,” Amon said in an interview. “The strategy is working. Diversification is working.”

Qualcomm shares gained more than 2% in extended trading after closing at $188.20 in New York. They had been 2.9% this year through Wednesday’s close, making them one of the top-performing stocks on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which has slumped in 2022.

For now, its phone processors and modems -- chips that give the devices their computer-like functions and connect them to networks -- provide the biggest portion of the company’s revenue.

Excluding certain items, profit was $3.23 a share in the fiscal first quarter, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of $3. The company generated $10.7 billion in revenue, topping the $10.4 billion projection.

Sales of phone chips jumped 42% in the period, while the so-called Internet of Things category grew 41%. Revenue from automotive chips climbed 21%.

Qualcomm chips are appearing more in tablets, virtual-reality headsets and wearable devices. In industrial applications, the company’s products can be found in energy metering, warehouse logistics systems and retail point-of-sale equipment.

“We still have more demand than supply,” Amon said.

Like many other chipmakers, Qualcomm outsources production to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. A surge in demand has left these foundries unable to keep up. Amon has said that he expects to be able to get more supply in the second half of 2022.

The company is unique in the industry because a large chunk of its profit comes from technology licensing. Makers of phones pay to use Qualcomm’s technology, regardless of whether they buy its chips, because the company owns patents that cover some of the fundamentals of mobile communications.

While Apple Inc. doesn’t use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, the iPhone maker buys modems that connect its handset to networks. Qualcomm’s leadership has acknowledged reports that Apple is working on its own modem, but the company has said that it doesn’t need to be a part of the iPhone to grow.

Qualcomm said Wednesday that Android devices -- rather than Apple -- fueled its sales gain in the smartphone market.

Revenue has the potential to top $46 billion by fiscal year 2024, Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said at a company event late last year. That was above analysts’ projections at the time.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.