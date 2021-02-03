Qualcomm Inc. gave an upbeat revenue forecast for the current period, adding more evidence that consumers are spending heavily on new 5G smartphones.

Sales will be US$7.2 billion to $8 billion in the period ending in March, the San Diego-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated US$7.09 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, will be US$1.55 to US$1.75 a share, compared with an average analyst estimate of US$1.55 a share.

Qualcomm is the biggest maker of chips that connect smartphones to wireless networks and also supplies processors that give the devices their computer-like capabilities. With customers including Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., the company’s projections are a closely watched indicator of the health of the mobile phone market.In its fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm said revenue was US$8.24 billion, a gain of 62 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, projected US$8.25 billion. Net income was US$2.12 a share. Excluding certain items, profit was US$2.17 a share, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of US$2.09.

Qualcomm is trying to return to the dominant position it enjoyed in 4G by bringing to market the first 5G-capable chips and updating them rapidly. That strategy is paying off so far, with Apple returning as a customer. Apple reported iPhone revenue of US$65.6 billion in its most recent quarter, easily beating Wall Street estimates.

Read more on Apple’s results here. The chipmaker is unique in the industry in that it gets the bulk of its profit from licensing patents that cover the fundamentals of modern phone systems. Qualcomm charges a percentage of the selling price of each handset, payable by phone makers regardless of whether they use its chips.

Last month, Qualcomm said President Cristiano Amon will succeed Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf, who will retire in June.Read more: Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf to Retire; Amon Will Replace Him