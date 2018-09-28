(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. infringes a patent owned by Qualcomm Inc. but its products shouldn’t be banned from the U.S., International Trade Commission Judge Thomas Pender said in a notice posted on the agency’s website.

Qualcomm is seeking an import ban of Apple’s iPhones that have chips made by Intel Corp., and this is the first of two cases brought by Qualcomm before the trade agency. They are part of a global battle over how much Qualcomm should get paid for the use of its patented research that underpins modern telecommunications.

The judge said he recommends that no import ban be imposed if Apple products are found to infringe Qualcomm patents. The judge’s findings are subject to review by the full commission, which has the final say.

