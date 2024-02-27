(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc.’s purchase of Israeli semiconductor firm Autotalks Ltd. faces a formal probe from the UK’s antitrust watchdog over concerns the deal could hamper competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority set an April 25 deadline to decide on whether to approve the transaction or refer it to an in-depth investigation.

San Diego, California based Qualcomm last year announced its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies Inc. was buying the maker of chips used in crash-prevention technology in vehicles, with no price disclosed at the time. The company said the acquisition would help boost its automotive safety systems offering.

The European Union is already looking at the takeover after it accepted requests submitted by 15 EU member states.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.