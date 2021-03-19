(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf said he expects the global chip shortage to ease for certain products using mature technology.

The shortage may improve for products using “mature nodes, but for advanced nodes, the recovery is more complex,” the Qualcomm CEO told the China Development Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Mollenkopf, speaking via an online video linkup, said he sees an “encouraging future” in the digital sector between the U.S. and China.

“Possibilities are limitless when U.S. and Chinese companies partner to drive innovation-led commercial success,” he said.

Micron Technology Inc. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, speaking via video linkup, said that his company will quicken its technology transition to ease the shortage of memory chips. He said Micron aims to have supply growth aligned with demand growth.

China can continue to serve as a world leader in digital transformation, Mehrotra said.

